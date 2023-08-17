Incident reports
• On Aug. 3, Margaret Sanford of Shocco Springs Rd., Warrenton, reported an incident of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game (by defrauding). Reported stolen was $5,000.
• On July 31, Charlene Renee Kearney of Main Street, Warrenton, reported an incident of breaking or entering motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter at a US Hwy. 1, Norlina, address. Reported stolen were a wallet, credit card, North Carolina driver’s license and Social Security card.
• On Aug. 10, Michael Williams of Baltimore road, Warrenton, reported an incident of larceny of a firearm. Reported stolen were a shotgun and rifle.
• On Aug. 10, Nikia Ball of Greensboro reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, and other larceny at a Cole Farm Road, Warrenton, address. Outdoor power tools were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 10, David Brown of Capps Farm Road, Hollister, reported an incident of larceny and trespass of real property. A hatchet was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 11, Robert Payton Woffard of Star Lane, Hollister, reported an incident of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
• On Aug. 10, Victoria Freeman of Star Lane, Hollister, reported an incident of trespass of real property.
