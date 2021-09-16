The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will be held on Wednesday Sept. 29, at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Road, Valentines, Va. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner.
Guest speaker will be the 911 Community Task Force to talk about updates and tools for safety on Lake Gaston and in the surrounding areas.
The public is invited. Those planned to attend are asked to contact Brian Goldsworthy at 919-302-6511 or John Dyckman at 252-537-9877.
