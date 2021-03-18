In recognition of Women’s History Month, Warren County Memorial Library and the GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club will present a virtual program about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown on Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. The 30-minute educational presentation will be given via Facebook Live on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live. For those unable to attend the live premiere, it will be available for viewing afterward on the library’s Facebook page.
The program supports a focus area of the 2020-2022 GFWC-NC President’s Special Project, which is the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Gibsonville, North Carolina’s first and only official state historic site to honor an African-American and a woman. The museum is the former Palmer Memorial Institute, an African-American preparatory school established by Brown in 1902.
According to historical information from the state, Brown was born in 1883 in nearby Henderson, the granddaughter of former slaves. She was educated in the North, returned to North Carolina as a teacher and established the Alice Freeman Palmer Memorial Institute—an African-American school which became fully accredited and nationally recognized. Brown served as the school’s president for 50 years.
Eventually, the school closed and the property sold, with buildings falling into decay. In the early 1980s, Palmer alumni began meeting to develop ideas for recognizing Brown’s social and educational contributions and saving the school site. The General Assembly passed a special bill in 1983 that allowed state Archives and History to plan North Carolina’s first African-American state historic site: a memorial to Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown.
Lacey Wilson, site manager at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, will host next week’s portion of the program about the museum and Brown’s contributions to education and social history.
A Warren County connection
At the retirement of Dr. Brown, Warren County native Wilhelmina M. Crosson became the second president of Palmer Memorial Institute. Born in Warrenton in 1900, Crosson moved to Boston, Mass., with her parents six years later.
She became one of Boston’s first African-American women to teach English and history, and learned from Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown about the triangle of education, which, according to the museum website, “focused on achieving educational efficiency, cultural security, and religious sincerity for all students.”
Crosson is credited with maintaining the prestige of the Palmer Memorial Institute for 14 years.
For more information on next week’s program, call Warren County Memorial Library at 252-257-4990.
