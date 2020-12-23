While Santa Claus was visiting his Warren County headquarters recently to hear Christmas wishes from local children, he stopped by The Warren Record to reflect on his Christmas Eve trip around the world.
He walked in the door with a jolly “Ho-ho-ho” as he took a seat by the Christmas tree.
Santa wore a face mask because of COVID-19, but his was so merry that it reminded me of candy — peppermint, cinnamon or cherry. It was striped like a candy cane, all red and white, and would match the suit he would wear on Christmas Eve night. (Santa told me that he loved this design so much that Mrs. Claus made a bunch for him.)
Even though Christmas might be a little different this year, Santa Claus assured me it would be filled with good cheer.
The Jolly Ole Elf talked merrily with me. Do you want to know what he said? Then, read on and you will see:
Q: Do you, Mrs. Claus, your elves and reindeer really live at the North Pole all year? How cold is it there? Do you use your sleigh to run errands all over the North Pole, or do you have a backup truck or ATV?
A: Yes, we ALL live at the North Pole year round. It’s our HOME! Yesterday’s high temperature was 5 degrees above 0. Right now, it’s -15 degrees (below 0), about normal for the week of Christmas. My sleigh is reserved for my Christmas Eve run only. The main mode of transportation here is a fleet of four-wheel drive ATVs.
Q: What precautions are you taking this year because of COVID-19?
A: We are following the three W’s as precautions due to COVID-19: Wear a mask; Wash your hands; Wait six feet way from others. The first two are easy to follow, but the distancing is the difficult measure, especially in the workshop, but we’re working with it.
Q: How many reindeer do you have? How do they learn to fly and pull your sleigh? Is Rudolph the only reindeer with a red nose? What makes it glow?
A: I have nine reindeer — just like the song says — in my sleigh team. We do have other reindeer, younger ones, to take their place, if need be. They train for months to learn to fly, and to learn to pull the sleigh. It’s a very stringent and tedious training program. And, yes, Rudolph and his line of offspring are the only reindeer that possess the red nose trait — it’s hereditary! A very specific strain of red nose DNA.
Q: Do you and the elves still make all of the toys in your workshop? Wouldn’t it be easier to buy them online?
A: My elves still either construct or assemble all the toys here at the North Pole workshop. We do outsource some of the materials, but all of the building takes place here. Buying online — that’s for amateurs!
Q: Do you still land on the roofs of houses and climb down the chimneys with a large sack to deliver toys? How do all the presents fit down the chimney? What if a house doesn’t have a chimney?
A: Rooftop landings are still my preferred method of delivery, especially when there’s a chimney. I maneuver chimneys with the help of a little “Santa magic” — sack and all! And not to worry for those children who do not have a chimney — I possess Santa’s “Magic Key” — it will open any door, in any house, anywhere!
Q: How do you know how to get to all of the children’s houses around the world? Do you have to use special navigational tools, or do you just know where to go? Don’t you get too hot in your red suit in tropical climates?
A: The Christmas Eve Run! Now, with more and more children living all around the world, the planning and navigation of the trip itself has gotten more and more complicated. I’ve seen the time, MANY years ago, that I could make the trip from memory, but not anymore. My elves have really “tricked out” my sleigh over the past several years with all of the GPS and other navigational gadgets you can imagine to make the trip much more manageable — and several elves now accompany me as my co-pilots! As far as the tropical climate stops, my sleigh is equipped with good ole AC!
Q: You come every year, but children might not see any reindeer tracks or footprints in their yards or on their houses on Christmas morning. How do you do that? Would children be able to see Rudolph’s red nose or hear the bells on your sleigh if they went outside on Christmas Eve?
A: My reindeer team is very gifted and has been training to be very light on their hooves, so to speak — they even hover at some stops — but occasionally there may be left behind a stray hoof print or two. No child should ever see a red nose or hear a sleigh bell on Christmas Eve, as they are all sleeping. If not, Santa will not stop.
Q: What are the best treats that children can leave for you and your reindeer on Christmas Eve?
A: TREATS! Carrots and deer corn for my reindeer. As for me, chocolate chip cookies and a glass of cold milk!
Q: What message do you have for the children who might not get everything they want?
A: I never promise that I will always bring whatever a child has asked for in the way of presents. I bring gifts that I feel they are ready for and that they need.
Q: What do you and Mrs. Claus want for Christmas this year? What do you plan to do once the toy deliveries are done?
A: Mrs. Claus and I are hoping for a well-deserved break for a few days after the deliveries are done.
Q: What is your Christmas wish for Warren County?
A: My Christmas wish for Warren County is the same as always — to know and realize the true meaning of Christmas — the gifts of faith, hope and love. But especially this year, an extra measure of health and healing for them and those for whom they care!
As I thanked Santa Claus for his time, he gave me a peppermint stick. Then he laughed, and he went out the door extra quick. He went back to his local Santa House, where he brought smiles and joy to girls and boys. Then it was back to the North Pole to finish last minute toys.
Now, I share Santa’s wish for those far and near — Merry Christmas to all, and a Happy New Year!
