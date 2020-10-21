A total of 866 Warren County voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election on Thursday, Oct. 15, the first day of one-stop early voting.
By contrast, 647of Warren County citizens cast ballots on the first day of early voting in 2016, when the last presidential election was held, County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said.
As of late morning on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2,913 Warren County residents had voted.
Formyduval praised the early turnout, as well as the response of both voters and poll workers as ballots are cast during unprecedented times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 31, a number of precautions are being taken to keep the public safe. Formyduval said that when voters arrive at a polling location, they will be given single use pens and a cotton swab for use on the touch-screen voting machines. Masks will be available. Formyduval added that poll workers wipe down voting machines after each use.
Three early voting sites are available this year:
• Warren County Board of Elections, John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton
• Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
• Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex building, 102 Center St., Norlina
The sites will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. On Oct. 31, the final day of early voting, sties will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All sites will be closed on Sundays.
Formyduval indicated that people may register to vote and cast their ballots during early voting, but must present proof of address, such as a driver license or payroll stub.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. In cases of illness or disability, voters may request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Forms may be obtained by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the state board of elections website at ncsbe.gov.
The deadline to return completed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. on Election Day. However, ballots received by the board of elections within three business days of Election Day will be accepted if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
