Warren County Cooperative Extension is conducting a survey to determine interest in establishing a 4-H livestock show and sale in the local area.
Matthew Place, livestock and field crop agent, said that Warren County is one of the four counties involved in the area 4-H show and sale. The other counties are Franklin, Granville and Vance.
Place said that interest in the livestock aspect of the show and sale and declined sharply in recent years so that the event now focuses only on poultry.
With the survey, Cooperative Extension would like to find out how many local residents would be interested in having a 4-H Livestock Show and Sale in Warren County. Livestock to be featured include cattle, goats, sheep and horses.
“Livestock is a vital part of the culture and economy of Warren County, as well as being a large part of the 4-H framework,” Place said.
The survey is available at go.ncsu.edu/warrenlivestocksurvey.
Those without internet access may contact Place at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.