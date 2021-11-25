The John 3:16 Center invites the community to make Christmas brighter for area families by participating in Christmas Outreach 2021.
There are a couple of ways to participate in the outreach program:
• Sponsor a child for a $100 contribution. Sponsorship provides a couple outfit (including socks, shoes and underwear), four toys (including a puzzle or game), a book, hygience products and a Bible for each family.
• Drop off new and unwrapped toys for children ages birth to 15 years at any John 3:16 Center location at Lake Gaston, Littleton or Roanoke Rapids. Toys should be valued under $25.
For more information or volunteer opportunites, call 252-586-1800. Visit the Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/John316center for toy donation sites. To make a contribution, send a check to John 3:16 Center, PO Box 1541, Littleton, NC 27850.
