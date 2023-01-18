A luncheon celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at Warren County High School, Warrenton.
Planned by The Brotherhood, an organization born from the brotherly bonds of friendship between Larry Jones, Jr. lifelong resident of Warren County, and Tare “T” Davis, Warren County commissioner representing District 2. The aim of The Brotherhood is to cultivate, serve, unify and uplift the communities of Warren County.
Commissioner T. Davis said the two came together in 2014 to form The Brotherhood out of love for their community. “It doesn’t matter who gets the recognition as long as we come together and do our part and that leads to a very healthy and thriving community,” he said.
According to constitutioncenter.org, King’s birthday became a federal holiday in 1983, and all 50 states made it a state government holiday by 2000.
Dr. King once spoke, “We know that to bring justice, love and friendship, we must build strong communities that foster these things.” And this year’s luncheon theme, “Keeping the Unity of the Dream,” gave attendees an introspective look at how they can work together and in love within communities to have a part in fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.
The tone of the luncheon was set through soul stirring music provided by The Gospel Harmonettes and Apostle Angela Neal Williams. After which, a Prayer for the Community was offered by Pastor John Miles, Risen Faith Outreach Ministries; a Prayer for the Government by Elder Shondra Jordan, Mount Peace Baptist Church; and a Prayer for the Church was offered by the Reverend Doris J. Jones, Spring Green Baptist Church; along with a Unity Prayer by the Rev. Mark Wethington, Antioch Christian Church.
During the luncheon, four active and dedicated community members were recognized and received awards for their service to the community: Crystal Myrick, The Warrenist; Dr. Demaura Hawkins Russell, CEO and director of H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic; Pastor Phillip Sharpe, Warrenton Church of God; and Ann Boyd Greene, owner and operator of Boyd’s Rest Home.
The keynote speaker of the day, Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of Greenwood Baptist Church created a vivid picture of Dr. King as “The Dreamer, one of the greatest Americans who ever lived, a prolific preacher and Drum Major for Justice, a champion for freedom, one who inspired generation after generation and a gift given to the world by God to save our nation through his dream.”
Along with Jones Jr. and Davis, Marla G. Bullock is an active member of The Brotherhood. They are currently looking for more members to help carry out their mission.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
