The Ridgeway Historical Society will host the 8th Annual Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k on Saturday, July 10, beginning at 8 a.m. on Ridgeway-Drewry Road. The USAT&F certified course starts and ends near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Historical Society President Tommy Tucker said that competitive and recreational runners, and walkers, of all ages are welcome.
To register for the race, go to clockworkracetiming.com. Click on Upcoming Events and Cantaloupe 5k. The entry fee is $30. The deadline to register online is July 9.
Participants may register on the date of the race between 6:30 and 7:45 a.m. at the Ridgeway Community Center, 660 US Hwy. 1 south, Norlina, in the Ridgeway community.
The race will begin on Ridgeway-Drewry Road off U.S. 1 in Ridgeway and will follow a route to a turnaround point on Poplar Mount Road just off Ridgeway-Drewry Road near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for the return to the start/finish line. A water station will be set up at the church.
Overall race results and results by age groups will be available at clockworkracetiming.com.
While many COVID-19 restrictions have eased, Tucker recommends that race participants observe social distancing when possible and not congregate close together.
The annual 5k typically draws as many as 80 participants, but, even during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, around 50 people registered for the 2020 5k. Last year’s participants came from Warren County, Nashville, Henderson, Apex, Creedmoor, Roanoke Rapids, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and as far away as Mineral, Va.
Typically, the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k is held in conjunction with the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival. However, The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Tucker noted that restrictions were not eased in time to allow for planning of this year’s festival. He invites the public to attend the next Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival on July 9, 2022.
For more information about the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k or to volunteer to assist on race day, contact Tommy Tucker at 252-213-0429.
