The life of Warrenton native and medical pioneer Dr. L. Julian Haywood is honored with a historical marker standing in front of the historic Sledge-Hayley-Haywood House in Warrenton where he grew up. A ceremony marking the unveiling and dedication of the historical marker was held Oct. 26 on the grounds of the historic home.
Dr. Haywood, the son of the late Dr. Thomas Woodley Haywood and Louise Viola (Hayley) Haywood, was born in Reidsville in 1927, but was raised in Warrenton, where his father was the first and, for many years, only African American physician. He passed away in 2020 from complications related to COVID-19 following a long career in the medical field that extended late into his long life. Dr. Haywood retired in 2019 as Emeritus Professor of Clinical Medicine from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in July 2019.
A life devoted to medicine
Dr. Julian Haywood graduated from John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton, and he entered the Army Specialized Training at Howard University.
After World War II, he graduated from Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in Hampton, Va., where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with high honors in biological sciences. At Hampton, he established the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Dr. Haywood graduated with honors from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 1952.
During the process of medical internships and residencies, he also served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps at Bayonne, N.J.
The year 1956 brought Dr. Haywood to California, where he would spend much of his career. He completed an internal medicine residency at Los Angeles County General Hospital and a fellowship in cardiology at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles before becoming a member of the Loma Linda University facility. Dr. Haywood also was a traveling fellow at Oxford University in England.
He served the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center and residents of Los Angeles County for some 55 years and was a clinical professor of medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC.
Dr. Haywood devoted his career to both patients and students who wanted to enter the medical field. He was among the first physicians to document the effectiveness of bedside EKG monitoring and developed a computer program that made continuous electrocardiographic monitoring possible after recognizing how a resource that could monitor EKG rhythm, detect abnormalities and set off an alarm would benefit patients.
Dr. Haywood developed the first coronary care unit training program for nurses and trained over 300 cardiovascular specialists in addition to undergraduate medical and post-graduate students.
He authored or co-authored over 600 publications and received recognition from many medical organizations, including the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, National Institutes of Health and the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences.
In November 2016, the coronary care unit at the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., was renamed the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Coronary Care Unit in his honor.
In 2018, Dr. Haywood returned to Warren County for the dedication of the Hayley-Haywood Park just off West Franklin Street in Warrenton. The park is situated on four acres of land which he and the Haywood and Hayley family heirs donated to the town of Warrenton.
Honoring a native son
Members of Dr. Haywood’s family, friends, government officials and local residents attended last week’s ceremony to honor the life and work of a native son who dedicated his life to improving the health of others.
Among those attending were members of the Dr. L. Julian Haywood Historical Marker Committee: Jennie A. Johnson Franklin, Dr. Cosmos N. George, Dr. Lyman B. Henderson and the Rev. Dr. Mark W. Wethington, who described Dr. Haywood as a favorite son of Warrenton as he lead a liturgy opening the ceremony.
“This is the least we can do to honor him and thank God for his work,” Wethington said.
He indicated that Dr. Haywood’s impact included not only his medical career, but the inspiration he gave others considering careers in medicine.
“He planted many a seed in the soul of many people,” Wethington said. “He helped many people with his medicine. We thank God for his gifts and the work he has done.”
Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner read the proclamation originally presented during the 2018 dedication of the Hayley-Haywood Park.
“This land, this neighborhood were very instrumental in the history of Warrenton,” he said. “We will never forget the gift that Dr. Haywood and his family gave.”
Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis reflected on Dr. Haywood’s impact on the world.
“(Dr. Haywood) gave healing and concern for mankind,” he said. “He used his God-given gifts to help mankind. He gave his gifts for the betterment of society. We are building upon what he did.”
Dr. Augustus O. Grant of Duke University said that he knew Dr. Haywood personally. Their work together included a goodwill mission to Cameroon.
“Julian had an impact on cardiac care worldwide,” Dr. Grant said.
This impact, Dr. Grant noted, included not only the development of coronary care units, but also integrating hypertension care as a critical part of cardiac care.
Dr. Grant added that Dr. Haywood was a founding member of the Association of Black Cardiologists, an academic organization that was instrumental in studying the impact of heart-related diseases and health concerns on African Americans.
Dr. Haywood’s widow, Mrs. Elizabeth P. Haywood, and son, Julian Anthony “Tony” Haywood, were among family members who attended last week’s ceremony.
“My mother and I traveled here from Los Angeles, as my dad and mom did as often as they could,” Tony Haywood said. “We couldn’t be happier to be here, more grateful to all of you, or more proud of my dad.”
Tony indicated that his father would have preferred to shine the spotlight on other family members: Dr. Thomas Haywood, Sr., Tony’s grandmother Louise, the Honorable Paul F. Hayley and Nancy Skinner (Christmas) Hayley, among others.
“Nevertheless, I know my dad would be deeply touched by his honor, as he was when he was generously recognized during the dedication of Hayley-Haywood Part, in 2018. It is gratifying to know that he knew, during his lifetime, how much he was appreciated in and by his hometown.”
Tony added that his father’s “heart never left Warrenton,” and he maintained fond memories of childhood here in spite of growing up during the difficult times of segregation.
Devotion to family, community and helping others characterized the life of Dr. Haywood, Tony said.
“As a clinician, researcher, and professor of medicine, my dad devoted his career to: making advances in the understanding, treatment, and prevention of heart disease, making the benefits of those advances as widely available as possible; and teaching the values of professional excellence and compassion,” he said. “He encountered more than his share of adversity, but made the most of the opportunities that were not denied him and paved an easier road for others to follow.”
For Dr. Haywood’s family, the historical marker represents a way that the medical pioneer will continue to inspire local residents for generations to come.
“… I believe my dad would want this marker to symbolize what any young person in this town might aspire to do and be,” Tony said. “If you apply yourself to excelling, and if you’re able to see and maneuver beyond both ordinary and unreasonable obstacles, you can grow up here, you can indulge your curiosity about the world at-large, you can dream big dreams and pursue them, and you can make important contributions to humanity on a global scale, as well as here, at home, in Warrenton, North Carolina.”
