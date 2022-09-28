When clients walk into Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio on Warrenton’s Ridgeway Street, they are greeted by the sound of a gentle fountain and video images of fish, sea turtles and other ocean life swimming peacefully as soft music plays in the background.
If clients begin to feel more relaxed as soon as they walk through the door, that is exactly what Warren County native Marquetta Stevenson hopes to achieve with her business. She wants to create an atmosphere of relaxation, peace and wellness as men, women and children receive treatments ranging from haircuts, treatments and facials, to teas and shakes designed to improve health.
A 2007 graduate of Warren County High School, Stevenson is also a graduate of Geter Barber College in Henderson. She always dreamed of operating her own business, of having her own shop or space of her own, but those dreams were not materializing.
However, a serious accident in December changed her life. Stevenson recalled that her life flashed before her eyes. She escaped uninjured, but not unchanged.
“It made me work to fulfill my dreams and what I was put on Earth to do,” she said.
Playing an important role at this pivotal time in her life were the people of Geter Barber College, whom Stevenson described as changing her life and pushing her to strive for her dreams.
She didn’t hesitate. By the end of December, she had secured the building that now houses Rendi’s, just weeks after her accident.
Through her business and its name, Stevenson honors her grandmother, Marinda “Rendi” Hargrove, who passed away in 2007. Stevenson described her grandmother as one of the most inspiring people in her life, not only with her personality, but her impact on people in the community.
“People talk about how relaxed they feel when they come here (to Rendi’s),” Stevenson said. “That exactly the way I felt when I went to my grandmother’s house.”
Rendi’s opened on Sept. 2 offering self-care services for men, women and children offering services head-to-toe focused on overall wellness. These include body sculpting, massage, facials, haircuts/hairstyling, hair and scalp treatments, bald-head treatments, beard treatments, temporary hair replacement solutions, cosmetic teeth whitening, foot soak, foot detox and more.
Stevenson’s role extends far beyond that of CEO and owner. She is also a barber, Herbalife nutritionist and body sculptor. She is joined by her aunt, Karen Hargrove, a massage therapist with more than 20 years of experience. She is also a natural hair care specialist and esthetician.
All services are based upon the needs of each client and are geared not only toward the health and appearance of one’s skin or hair, but also toward one’s inner health. A range of Herbalife teas and shakes are designed to boost health. Among them are specific shakes to help people lose weight, maintain their weight or gain weight.
For Stevenson, the layout of the building, formerly a dentist’s office, is ideal for offering privacy, adding to the feeling of relaxation. One room serves as a meditation station offering an opportunity for quiet meditation and freeing of one’s mind.
Rendi’s is building a strong client base in the community. While many of the clients are women, a growing number of men and children are also becoming clients. Stevenson noted that she is starting to introduce the barbering aspect of the business now. Other popular services among men are bald head treatments, beard treatments, foot detox and facials.
Children enjoy mini-facials and hair care.
While Stevenson continues to build her client base, she is also working toward expansion her business. Another natural hair care specialist will be joining the Rendi’s team in November. Stevenson hopes to add another registered barber. She also hopes that high school students and older adults will be interested in joining the team as receptionists, and tea and shake makers.
Clients will once again hear the relaxing sounds of the gentle fountain and see the images of the fish, seahorses and other ocean life swimming peacefully as they leave Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Center, carrying a sense of positivity and peacefulness as they re-enter their daily routines.
Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio, located at 518 W. Ridgway St., Warrenton, is open from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment at other times and days. To schedule an appointment, visit www.rendisbbws.com.
