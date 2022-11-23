Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January.
Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey made the presentations during a ceremony at Henderson Fire Department’s Station 2. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal’s website, SAVE awards honor individuals or organizations who go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives.
Holtzman and Short received the Life Saving Medal. Bolton was presented with the Medal of Valor.
“They are a great asset to our team, “ Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell said.
He noted that in addition to their work with the City of Henderson Fire Department, all three of the local men are involved with volunteer fire departments in Warren County. Holtzman is a member of the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department. Both Bolton and Short are members of the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department.
Cordell indicated that the training and experience that Bolton, Holtzman and Short have gained through being volunteer firefighters in Warren County has been critical to their work for the City of Henderson Fire Department.
“You know you are getting quality firefighters if they come from Warren County,” Cordell said. “Warren County always turns out great firefighters.”
