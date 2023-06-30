The Lake Gaston 911 Community Task Force is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for the Task Force’s efforts to education the community about 911 resources, using reflective house numbers, and free first aid and safety courses, which include a free first aid kit.
The Task Force will earn funds based on the total number and quality of gently worn, used and new sneakers collected and returned to GotSneakers. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new sneakers.
According to the Task Force, GotSneakers has developed a fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets instead of their pockets.
The sneaker recycling program helps to keep sneakers out of landfills to prevent harmful effects on the environment, and helps organizations like the Task Force raise much-needed funds.
For more information about Got Sneakers, visit the website, www.gotsneakers.com.
“We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” said Sherry Herzing, founder of the LKG 911 Community Task Force. “We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for the Task Force and help the environment. It’s a win-win for everyone!”
The 911 Task Force’s mission is to educate the public in order to save lives and aid in improving 911 operations in the five counties surrounding Lake Gaston.
All donations — both sneakers and monetary — are appreciated by the Task Force. For more information about becoming involved, visit the website, https://www.lkgtaskforce.org/
Sneaker collection boxes are located at the South Hill Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce, the South Hill Fit Club, South Hill Fredom Life Fitness, Lake Gaston Outfitters, Gasburg Golf Carts, King Fitness in Warrenton, Lake Gaston Fitness and Serendipity in Littleton.
