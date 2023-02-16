The following pleas were accepted or judgments handed down during the January session of Warren County Criminal Superior Case Management Court. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. presided.
• Jarvis Levon Boone, pleas of guilty to felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property; sentenced to 7-18 months in the Department of Adult Correction; to pay court costs, $500 fine and attorney fees through post release.
• Chadwick Latimer Bullock, plea of guilty to felony habitual impaired driving; sentenced to 15-27 months in the DAC; to pay court costs, $500 fine and attorney fees through post release; charges of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked-impaired revocation voluntarily dismissed.
• Jamene Charnelle Johnson, charges of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony conspire to sell/deliver marijuana and felony sell/deliver marijuana voluntarily dismissed.
• Charine Talley, charges of felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspire to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possess/sell an alcoholic beverage with no permit and an additional misdemeanor alcohol charge voluntarily dismissed.
