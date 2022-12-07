Macon Mayor Carroll Harris, a United States Air Force veteran, strives to live a life defined by a desire to help his community, whether that refers to the people of Macon, or his service to his country during the Vietnam War.
A native of Macon, he is a graduate of John Graham High School. Harris recalled that during senior year, all the young men in his class were given armed forces tests.
Uncle Sam came calling again six weeks after he began working at the glass plant in Henderson. Harris received a notice that he would be examined for military service.
He was among a busload of 36 men who traveled together for the examination, which included a physical, basic knowledge test and other evaluations, such as coordination, to determine fitness for general military service. Harris was one of two men in his group who passed.
That was in 1965. When Harris came back to Warren County the day following the examination, he talked to the head of the local draft board and asked where his name fell on the list. He learned that he was third in line for the draft in September. Harris enlisted in the United States Air Force.
“I got up with the recruiter, and he said ‘We will take you,’” he recalled.
After six weeks of basic training, Harris underwent electronics training from November 1965-August 1966 that focused on work on aircraft radios in cargo planes.
Following his training, he was stationed in Charleston, S.C., where he worked on C-124. 130 and 141 cargo aircraft. Harris was then stationed at Clark Field in the Philippines for a little over six months, working on the same type of aircraft.
He returned to the United States in 1968 and was in Charleston for several months when he was notified that he would be going to Vietnam.
Harris left for Vietnam before Christmas 1968. Stationed at a base in the middle of the country, he worked on Caribou airplanes, a little smaller than the cargo aircraft he worked on in Charleston. He said that the Caribou were utilized at small base camps because they didn’t require much runway to take off and land.
Harris returned to the United States in October 1969 and was discharged in Washington State.
Following his service in the Air Force, Harris returned to Macon. He worked with Western Electric in Raleigh and studied electronics at Wilson Technical Institute (what is now Wilson Community College). Harris later worked with Henderson Cable TV.
In 1972, Harris began operating the Sears store in Warrenton. He and his wife, Becky, were there for 18 1/2 years. His career then took him to Peck Manufacturing Company and Dollar General. Harris then worked with the Department of Correction until 2004.
His drive to serve his community in both the smaller and broader sense extends beyond his service in the Air Force and his career. Harris has served his home town of Macon for more than 30 years. He was chairman of the board of elections for Macon, and was later elected to the town’s board of commissioners in 1981. Harris served on the board for 18 years and was elected mayor in 1999. He served in that capacity until 2007, and took a six-year break before being elected mayor once again in 2015.
“ I try to help the town in a lot of ways,” Harris said.
That work to help the town includes tasks such as mowing grass, trimming shrubs and putting up Christmas decorations.
“I’m trying to give back to the community,” Harris said. “I’m proud of the town.”
He has been guided throughout his life by what he learned in church and from his parents, and the principles of the United States Air Force.
“When I was in the Air Force, I heard, ‘Take pride in your work,”” he said. “Take personal responsibility and daily effort. If we do that, we don’t have to worry about a lot of things.”
Harris also believes that you should not let something that goes wrong in the morning ruin your whole day.
“ If you get up and have a flat tire, don’t let it define your day. You make it a great day,” he said.
The goal of serving the community, whether in the sense of one’s town or country, remains Harris’ top priority.
“I like to think I made a contribution to my country, not just in Vietnam, but overall,” he said.
