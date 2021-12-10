Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated teams up with Soles 4 Souls to assist the organization in its mission to create sustainable jobs and provide relief through the distribution of shoes around the world. Rho Tau Omega Chapter members hosted a community Shoe Drive recently to benefit Target 5: Global Impact. Over 300 pairs of new and gently used shoes were collected, and the chapter exceeded its goal. Pictured from the left, are AKA sorority members Jennie Franklin, Target 5 Chairwoman Magnolia Clanton, Constance Davis and Audrey Davis.
