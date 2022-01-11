Duke Energy announced that a power outage impacting a large portion of Warren County today was caused by a tree that fell and damaged a transmission structure at 2 a.m. As a result, the Warrenton and Henderson North Substations locked out.
The outage affected about 13,780 customers in and around Henderson and Warrenton. Duke Energy was able to perform some initial switching and back feeding to restore about half of the customers affected. In the meantime, the power company has able to make repairs to the transmission line and are in the process of energizing the remaining feeders and substations. This process requires testing and load balancing, so there may still be intermittent and momentary outages. Duke Energy expects to complete this process by noon, or shortly afterward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.