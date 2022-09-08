The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Aug. 23 business meeting/work session.
The board approved the employment of the following:
• Vaughan Elementary School: Shantel Barnes and Janice Burchette, teacher assistants
• Warren County Middle School: Jarriet Hicks, English/ Language Arts teacher
• Transportation: RC Creech, lead mechanic; Beatrice Hinton and Calvin Powell, bus drivers
The board gave its approval for Toni Vogel to serve as a substitute teacher at Vaughan.
Approval was also given for the temporary employment of Mila Alston as a speech therapist.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• WCMS: Math coach, band teacher, JROTC teacher and multi-classroom specialist
• Warren New Tech High School: Physical Education teacher and Math coach
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Literacy coach, Math coach and part-time custodian
• Northside Elementary School: Multi-classroom specialist and teacher assistant
• Vaughan: Exceptional Children’s teacher, second grade teacher and speech pathologist
• Central Services: Temporary Public Health Nurse II (school health liaison. COVID-19 compliance nurse, initially licensed teacher/professional development coordinator and transportation cost clerk
