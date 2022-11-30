Local residents are discovering the cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and more offered by Dragon Cafe, located inside Dragon Cave II on Norlina’s Hyco Street.
Soon, the menu is set to expand to include Cooper’s Express, which specializes in fried chicken. That’s not all, however. The cafe’s Mamdoh “De” Abouremara and his team are working to renovate the second floor of Dragon Cave II to offer a sit-down eating space for the whole family.
Dragon Cafe began offering food selections in July 2022 with one mission in mind.
“We are trying to make everything as fresh as possible, to give the community good, quality food,” Abouremara said.
Cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers and wings continue to be customer favorites. They and other current best sellers will remain on the expanded menu of grilled items, along with a number of new recipes.
Dragon Cafe’s wings are prepared with a special marinade. Customers can choose from some 20 flavors — both wet and dry rubs. Abouremara is making plans to offer something different each day.
New recipes for hot dog subs will expand the existing hot dog offerings. The range of traditional hot dogs toppings is available, but customers can also choose from several specialties: the sweet and spicy hot dog, the Tostitos salsa hot dog or the queso (cheese queso) hot dog.
Seafood — such as shrimp, oysters and calamari — will be available on a 6-inch or 12-inch sub with lettuce, mayonnaise and hot sauce — or the customer’s favorite toppings and sauce.
In just a few weeks, Dragon Cafe is expected to start offering the Cooper’s Express menu as well.
Abouremara said that he has been working on a franchise to bring to Norlina for some time. He found what he was looking for through PFSbrands. Menu items will include chicken, shrimp, catfish and white fish, along with sides such as candied cinnamon apples, macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies, corn, green beans and mashed potatoes.
While the cafe currently offers a takeout menu and delivery within a 15-mile radius of its Norlina business, the addition of Cooper’s Express will allow it to add something different: a sit-down family meal. When renovations are complete, the upstairs will be used as a sit-down family restaurant with a separate entrance. Renovations include the addition of an elevator to make the restaurant handicapped-accessible.
“We are bringing something a little different to the community,” Abouremara said. “We offer quality good food, and something different for the community.”
Dragon Cafe will continue to be open for lunch through traditional evening restaurant hours — and later. Abouremara said that the idea behind the cafe was to make sure that people can find food if they are hungry at 9 or 10 p.m., or are shift workers.
“They need somewhere to go, especially third shift workers,” he said.
For Abouremara, Dragon Cafe also represents a way to give back to Norlina.
“The town has been good to me,” he said. “I’m trying to give something back and trying to bring in people from the surrounding area.”
Dragon Cafe, located at 133 Hyco St., Norlina, is open from noon to midnight on weekdays and later on the weekends. When the Cooper’s Express franchise opens, hours will be noon to midnight on weekdays, and noon to 4 a.m. on weekends. Delivery is available within a 15-mile radius of the cafe. Place orders in person or by calling 252-701-0178.
