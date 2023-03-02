The Warren County NAACP announces its 2023 membership drive which begins today (Wednesday) and will run to June 30.
During this period, old and new members can request a membership application from Warren County NAACP at warrencountyncnaacp@gmail.com or call Dr. Cosmos George at 252-213-2310. Completed applications should be mailed to PO Box 604, Warrenton, NC 27589. The $30 membership fee should be included with the application.
Enrollees will receive a welcome letter with new member information. Warren County NAACP meets every third Saturday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Prospective members are welcome to the meetings. The Zoom link can be requested from the above email.
Warren County NAACP was reorganized in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of equality and justice. During this time, Warren County NAACP has addressed the challenge of digital education, awarded educational scholarships, promoted student safety, assisted with political awareness and involvement, honored local citizens, helped the community survive and cope with COVID-19 and brought the community together for fun, friendly competition and prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.