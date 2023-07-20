The Drewry Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 60th Anniversary with special activities and an open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at the fire station, located at 125 Firefighter Drive, Manson (Drewry Community).
The day will begin with remarks at 11 a.m., which will be followed by activities for people of all ages.
Anniversary activities will feature the NC Fire Safety Council, NCSFA, OSFM, NC Fallen Firefighters, NC Highway Patrol, NC Forest Service, sheriff's departments, EMS, Emergency Management, American Red Cross, Duke Life Flight, health departments, the Burned Children's Fund, Fred's Towing, Coast Guard Reserve, NC Wildlife, Civic Credit Union, NC state parks and the Corps of Engineers. The Chick-fil-A cow and Sparky, the Fire Dog will also be on hand.
Saturday's event will also feature a fire safety house, free food and snacks, games, a bounce house and slide.
Drewry Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1963.
