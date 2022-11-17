Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit proposals related to the Small Grants Pilot Program to address housing instability or homelessness.
Warren County Government is issuing a Request for Proposals from local nonprofit and faith-based organizations to provide local community support services for those residents in need of temporary or emergency assistance due to housing instability or homelessness.
Since there is not currently a permanent facility in the county offering sheltering services and other supports, this Housing Instability Small Grants Pilot Program will allow local organizations to provide some basic services to help those that are in need. Warren County grant funds through Eastpointe LME/MCO will be used to offer some additional support services to combat housing instability or homelessness.
The following entities may submit a proposal for consideration:
• Well-established community & faith-based organizations defined as being in operation for a minimum of three years and qualifying for exemption under Section 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(6) of the IRS code.
• Partnerships with local churches, non-profits or other community-based organizations are encouraged. Such collaborations shall be given high priority for funding.
Funds will be awarded for approved requests on Nov. 28.
The RFP packet can be retrieved online at www.warrencountync.com or picked up from the Warren County Government Administrative Office located at 602 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Clarification questions may be submitted via email to PaulaPulley@warrencountync.gov.
For more information, contact Vincent Jones, county manager, at 252-257-3115, or Public Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake at 252-257-1185.
