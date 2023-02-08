During its regular meeting Monday night, the Warren County Board of Commissioners adopted a revised policy regarding the use of the county courthouse and its grounds outside normal business hours.
Warren County Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock previously raised concerns about groups using the courthouse after regular hours of operation, especially about security. She noted that during after hours events, the front door is unlocked with no law enforcement officers there.
As the county considered potential changes to the courthouse and courthouse grounds use policy, groups who have utilized courtrooms for meetings, presentations and other events said that no other facilities meet their needs like the courthouse does.
To address all concerns, a group consisting of County Manager Vincent Jones, Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners Paula Pulley, Blalock, Sheriff John Branche, Mary Somerville of the Warren County NAACP, and Shauna and Yarbrough Williams of the Warren County Democratic Party met to discuss possible changes to the use policy. Their aim was to determine a way to allow groups to continue to be able to use the courthouse while addressing concerns about security and proper use of the space.
The group reached consensus to require groups that would like to utilize the courthouse to provide security through the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warrenton Police Department at the users’ expense. In addition, they agreed to include stipulations in the use agreement to make it clear that the courthouse does not provide audio or visual equipment and the kitchen is not available for use by outside groups, and to specify where “port-a-johns” can be placed if needed for events on Courthouse Square.
Regular court functions, such as the court schedule, will continue to have first priority in the use of the courtrooms.
Other regulations outlined in the revised policy include the following:
• All use of the courthouse grounds shall be with the permission of the office of the county manager.
• There will be no open flame cooking on the courthouse grounds.
• There will be no alcohol brought into or consumed in the courthouse or on the courthouse grounds.
• No vehicles are to be parked on courthouse grounds.
• The courthouse will not provide extra tables or chairs.
• Food and beverages are not allowed in courtrooms. All food and beverages should be served and consumed in the rotunda areas of the courthouse.
• It is the responsibility of the organization using courthouse grounds to properly clean and remove any items brought in for the event as soon as the event is over.
Emergency shelter
The county continues to move forward with a project to renovate the John Graham Gym so that it can be used as an emergency shelter. During Monday’s meeting, the board:
• Approved an amendment to the Capital Project Ordinance for the Emergency Management John Graham Gymnasium Shelter Project that will bring the total project cost at $662,110.
• Approved a contract with Gupton Services for the emergency shelter renovations.
• Transferred $278,610 from fund balance, or cash reserves, in the general fund for the project. The remaining $383,500 of the project cost will be covered by grant funding.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Tabled discussion on a rental policy for the Lions Den facility at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton in order to make clarifications having to do with reimbursements, liability and other matters after hearing concerns brought forward during the public comments portion of the meeting.
• Approved an increase in the starting pay for paramedics with Warren County Emergency Medical Services from $19.50 per hour to $22.15 per hour.
• Appropriates $50,000 of fund balance in the Solid Waste Fund for paving at convenience sites. The project is expected to involve paving or gravel.
• Appropriates $50,000 of District II fund balance for repairs needed at the Pleasant Hill pump station.
• Approved a proclamation designating February as Black History Month.
• Approved revisions to rules of procedures (bylaws) for the Warren County Board of Adjustment that include the following: allowing the board of commissioners to consider a waiver on term limits to allow service beyond three consecutive full terms if necessary, specify three members of the five-member board as a quorum for conducting business at meetings, and calling for the appointment of two alternate members of the board who will participate in meetings when one or more regular members are absent or unable to participate in hearing a case due to a conflict of interest.
• Adopted a resolution to participate in the NC Commerce Creating Outdoor Recreation Economic Program and enter a memorandum of understanding with the Main Street and Rural Planning Center. Expenses are covered by a state tourism grant from the US Economic Development Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.