Warren County resident Robert Carroll was presented with the Lions Clubs International’s International President’s Certificate of Appreciation during the North Carolina Lions Foundation Awards and Installation Banquet on Aug. 12.
Dr. Patti Hill, international president of the Lions Clubs International, awarded the certificate to Carroll “in recognition of distinguished achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions International.”
Carroll has been a member of the Warrenton Lions Club for 38 years. He currently serves as the first vice president of the Warrenton Club, and as volunteer chairman for the North Carolina Lions Foundation.
