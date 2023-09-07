Diane Sourelis and Jereann King Johnson visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton recently to discuss the latest project that they are working on.
In 2019, the Quilters Lane Committee of the Town of Warrenton was established. The committee was formed to acknowledge the long and outstanding history of quilting in Warren County. The plan was to rebrand Market Street between Bragg and Front Streets as Quilters Lane. The committee installed an outdoor wall of quilting squares and a Garden Whispers sculpture.
The committee was then placed on hold for a while until Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie mentioned it to new Warrenton resident and artist, Diane Sourelis, in 2020. She became interested in the idea, but then COVID hit, and everything was put on hold again.
In 2023, a new committee was formed with Magnolia Clanton, Charla Duncan, Jereann King Johnson, Victoria Lehman and Dian Sourelis, who joined as a chair. They proposed to solicit funding for painted crosswalks on Market Street. There will be a total of four painted crosswalks located on both sides of Main Street and on the intersection of Market and Front Street. The Rotary Club of Warrenton is a sponsor for one of the crosswalks.
The committee is also working on putting eight banners along Macon Street from Bragg Street to Front Street. One of the banners is pictured above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.