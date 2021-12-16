The power of unity was the dominating theme during a Red Carpet Kickoff event on Saturday marking the start of commemorative activities related to the 40th anniversary of the 1982 PCB protests and the birth of the Environmental Justice Movement.
In 1982, as trucks began hauling in 10,000 loads of contaminated soil from more than 200 miles of North Carolina roadways, protestors from Warren County, supporters of their cause and Civil Rights activists marched and lay down in front of the trucks. More than 500 arrests were made during about a six-week period, and what is now known as the Environmental Justice Movement was born.
Shauna Williams of the Warren County Environmental Action Team described 1982 as a pivotal year after the dumping of PCBs along North Carolina roadways in 1978 and a community organization process that began in earnest in 1979.
“It speaks to the tenacity of the people of Warren County,” she said, nothing that the local protests sparked a movement that has had an impact spanning the globe.
Bill Kearney of the Environmental Action Team said that the 1982 protests brought all races together and led to a follow-up process that ultimately resulted in the detoxification of the PCB landfill.
“(Local residents) loved the community enough to not let people trash it,” he said. “Warren County is the model for the globe about community coming together with one voice.”
The event included a screening of the documentary, “Warren County: Birth of a Movement,” which served as the inspiration for a panel discussion featuring several notable people from the time of the protests: former Congresswoman Eva Clayton Dollie Burwell and Wayne Moseley.
They described the process of meetings and public hearing leading up to the selection of Warren County as the PCB landfill site, including a 1979 hearing at what was then known as the Warren County Armory which drew more than 600 people.
A repeated theme was that protest participants did not view one another as being of different races. Instead, they bonded together as a large family, taking care of each other children while parents were protesting.
Children and youth also became involved, not because their parents were protesting, but because they wanted to help in the efforts. Reflections included memories of children who did not want other people their age to experience something like the PCB landfill and news cameras surrounding a youth brought to tears about what was happening.
Burwell, Clayton and Moseley described the same feeling of needing to become involved in the protests and, later, being called to become more active in the community and beyond as a result. Both Clayton and Burwell recalled that it was the PCB protests that inspired them to seek elected office.
Panel participants noted that the protests marked a change in the community as more people became involved with voter registration efforts, and that other African-Americans joined Clayton and Burwell in seeking elected office.
Clayton indicated that everyone involved with the PCB protests demonstrated resiliency.
“All persons who stayed the course are the definition of resilience,” she said.
Burwell highlighted the “unsung heroes” of the protests, those who prayed for the safety of protesters, provided food or performed other duties behind the scenes.
“There were many people who never got in a picture or talked to a reporter, but we knew they were there,” she said.
A number of projects and activities will be planned for next year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the birth of the Environmental Justice Movement. Panelists and audience members agreed educating the public, especially younger generations, about Warren County’s role in history is important.
“I hope the events will help educate people about what we have in Warren County,” Moseley said.
