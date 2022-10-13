The US Coast Guard Auxiliary at Lake Gaston will conduct a Boating America Safely Class on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. At completion, you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving.
The class will be held at Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training is done by certified instructors. It will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
The class fee is $30 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable (by cash or check) at the time of class.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guidelines for COVID.
Call 252 537-9877 for enrollment or questions for this training class.
