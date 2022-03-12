The North Carolina Cooperative Extension and its Warren County Center announce that the Northeast District Beef Conference will be held March 22 at the Vernon James Center, 207 Research Station Rd., Plymouth.
The day’s agenda is as follows: 9 a.m., registration; 9:30 a.m., Direct Marketing Beef; 10:30 a.m., When & Where to Sell at the Stockyards; 11 a.m., On Farm Finishing; 11:30 a.m., Cattle Handling Safety; noon, lunch and evaluations.
Registration is required. To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/beef2022 or call the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office ate 252-257-3640.
