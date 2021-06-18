The Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 2021 Warren New Tech High School graduate Kniya Purnell is among 215 rural North Carolina students who were selected to receive up to a $12,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship.
Purnell will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She and other scholarship recipients will receive $3,000 each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university.
Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation, recipients will return and contribute to rural communities.
The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.