Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department received a $360,000 zero-interest loan to help pay for their new pumper-tanker.
Halifax Electric Membership Corporation is playing a supporting role in the purchase of the new fire truck by facilitating a loan funded from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program.
A check presentation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the fire station in Warrenton, and the new truck was on display.
“The partnership between our fire department and Halifax EMC was instrumental in making this new fire apparatus purchase possible,” said Walter Gardner, mayor of Warrenton and chief of Warrenton Rural VFD. “There are lots of smiles of gratitude hidden by these masks!”
The USDA’s REDLG program provides zero-interest funds to local electric cooperatives who in turn lend the money to local entities for projects that support rural areas. Payments from organizations who have received REDLG loans managed by Halifax EMC in the past are placed into the co-op’s Community Revolving Loan fund which allows these federal funds to be re-loaned in the local communities.
“We’re proud to be able to support the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department in their mission to serve and protect,” Halifax EMC Executive Vice President Charles H. Guerry said. “This zero-interest loan program through the USDA allows us to support rural organizations in our communities far beyond our electric service. We want our communities to be great places to live, work and raise a family.”
Halifax EMC is a local, member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 10,000 electric members in Halifax, Warren, and parts of Nash and Martin counties.
