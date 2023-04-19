Fire dept presentation.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Karl Hehl, recently elected fire chief of Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department, left, presents Walter M. Gardner, Jr. with a plaque in appreciation of his many years of service as chief of the department. The presentation was made on April 13. Gardner served in the top position from April 2002 to April 2023. He is now battalion chief and special assistant to the chief.