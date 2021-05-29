Warren County Animal Control and Shelter will provide a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets of Warren County residents on June 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Warrenton Lions Den parking lot at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
One-year vaccinations will be available for dogs and cats. Pets do not have to be current on their rabies vaccinations. Pet owners must show proof of residence.
Pets at least 4 months old may receive vaccines. Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers.
