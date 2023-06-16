The pastor, youth pastor and youth group from Enterprise Baptist Church helped to distribute food at the Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. Tuesday curbside truck last week. Representatives of the Warrenton food pantry described these volunteers as “a wonderful youth group that worked hard and made lots of our clients smiled.” We even had the pastor and youth pastor helping too. Loaves & Fishes is looking for youth groups from different organizations to sign up for a Tuesday to help with trucks and help the community. They can contact Denise at 252-702-0178 to sign up or for more information.
Most Popular
Articles
- Yellow Jackets reunite
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Eagles and Knights celebrate milestone of graduation together
- Rising fifth-grader completes LEGO replica of the Titanic
- Restored painting returns to Warrenton
- Community input session to focus on Mag’s Marketplace
- Class of 1968 reunites
- County board confirms assessment roll and assessment rate
- Church celebrates graduates
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.