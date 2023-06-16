Loaves & Fishes.jpg

The pastor, youth pastor and youth group from Enterprise Baptist Church helped to distribute food at the Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. Tuesday curbside truck last week. Representatives of the Warrenton food pantry described these volunteers as “a wonderful youth group that worked hard and made lots of our clients smiled.” We even had the pastor and youth pastor helping too. Loaves & Fishes is looking for youth groups from different organizations to sign up for a Tuesday to help with trucks and help the community. They can contact Denise at 252-702-0178 to sign up or for more information.