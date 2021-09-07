The Warren County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week on Tuesday and Friday.
Friday's clinic will run until 5:30 p.m. Call the health department at 252-257-1185 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
