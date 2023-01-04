The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee held its 158th Observance and Celebration of the United States Emancipation Proclamation on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m. at Warrenton Baptist Church.
The Emancipation Proclamation is a document signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 declaring the freedom of enslaved people of Confederate states that were not in Union hands. Freedom for the enslaved people was not immediate, but did allow the opportunity for black men to serve in the United States military. In 1865, when the Union won the Civil War, slaves in former Confederate states were freed.
According to the information published in the program’s bulletin, the Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee states its three-fold purpose, which includes coming together as a community to celebrate the freedom granted to African American slaves and to honor the US Colored Troops who fought with the Union Army, securing the Civil War victory validating the signing of the Emancipation by President Abraham Lincoln.
The Committee’s second purpose is to foster a spirit of unity and fellowship within the community while celebrating the goodness of God. Lastly, the committee interacts with youth providing a historical and spiritual overview of the past, and opportunities to participate within the celebration.
The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee’s work spans further than its annual Emancipation Celebration. Financially, the committee aids in supporting the Warren County Community Center in Warrenton, the North Carolina Central Children’s Home in Oxford, and Shaw University and Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh.
The theme for this year’s celebration was, “Emancipation for the Present Age: Passing the Mantle.” The speaker was Dr. K. Lamonte Williams, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and the choir of the day was the Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir.
During the program, the following former Emancipation Proclamation Committee members were recognized for their service: Felton Davis, Geraldine Nicholson, Paul D. Kearney, Roberta S. Scott and Anna Bullock. The committee has officially announced that the Emancipation Proclamation’s 159th Observance will be held on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
