County commissioners approved an economic development incentive Monday night that will pave the way for Bridge Tech Global to bring new jobs here and become the first development in the Triangle North Warren business park in Soul City.
By a unanimous vote, Chairman Tare “T” Davis, Vice Chairman Victor Hunt and Commissioner Walter Powell, the three commissioners in attendance at the regular monthly meeting, conveyed to Bridge Tech 9 acres of land at Triangle North Warren valued at $6,180 an acre. In return, Bridge Tech plans to make an investment of $1 million in real property and $1 million in personal property for a total taxable amount of $2 million, and create 25 full-time jobs over a five-year period.
The incentive is performance-based and will include clawback provisions in the contract.
During a public hearing prior to the board’s meeting and vote, Charla Duncan, the county’s Community and Economic Development director, said that Bridge Tech Global was interested in expanding its Greenville, S.C. operation into Warren County.
The information technology training and research-based company will have a multi-faceted location here, Duncan said. In partnership with N.C. A&T State University, there will be a data center that will train students how to operate, maintain and support a production data center, and there will be data teams dedicated to designing, building, testing, and developing data platforms for industries across the country.
In addition, Bridge Tech will host a training and monitoring center for students and workforce development training participants and others, she said. There will also be partnerships with area organizations.
The 25 full-time jobs Bridge Tech Global will create here will have an average annual salary of $30,560, Duncan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.