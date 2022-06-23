IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the grand opening of the Boys & Girls Club of the Haliwa-Saponi in Indian Country Summer Camp. Pictured, from the left, are Karen Harley of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council, North Carolina Rep. Terry Garrison, Mr. Haliwa-Saponi Indian Warrior John Freeman, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson, Miss Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess Brandy Freeman, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council Vice Chairperson Linda Hedgepeth, Boys & Girls Club Director Cheyenne Daniel and Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dorothy Richardson.