The Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe began a Boys & Girls Club with grand opening festivities for its Summer Camp on June 10 and 11, marking the start of a summer filled with activities and learning opportunities for both children and teens.
The organization, known as the Boys & Girls Club of the Haliwa-Saponi in Indian Country, will meet in the tribe’s multipurpose building located at 228 Capps Farm Rd., Hollister.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson reflected on the community’s excitement about the opportunities that the Boys & Girls Club will provide not only during the summer months, but throughout the year.
“It is truly an exciting moment in the history of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe to open its first Boys & Girls Club,” she said. “This program offers a golden opportunity for our youth, ages 5-17, to participate in projects and activities all year long.”
Summer Camp activities began on June 13, and it didn’t take long for 20 participants to register. The day camp will run through Aug. 15, and registration is still open. The $260 Summer Camp fee covers Boys & Girls Club membership for the year, meals and field trips. Parents drop off and pick up their children each day.
Club Executive Director Dorothy Richardson said that the camp is open from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. in order to accommodate working parents. Participants start their days with recreational activities, such as volleyball, badminton, kickball, hand lacrosse and more.
“They really enjoy it,” Richardson said.
The Summer Camp also includes mentoring, tutoring, cultural classes, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), Native history, arts and crafts, and other activities.
For Richardson and Club Director Cheyenne Daniel, it is especially important to introduce children and teens to aspects of their culture with which they may be unfamiliar.
Daniel teaches the basics of Native language, Tutelo in this case, traditions, beading and other aspects of the Haliwa-Saponi culture. Participants will focus on a different topic each week and will enjoy such activities as learning traditional dance and learning how to make native dress, or regalias.
Plans for the summer also include field trips to such locations as museums, the zoo and a library.
Richardson described Summer Camp as an opportunity for participants to discover that learning is fun, and to offer activities that its participants can enjoy without having to travel all the way to the city.
She has already observed that older camp participants are becoming role models for younger campers, who try to model their behavior after the older youth. Richardson has also noticed that campers don’t want to leave at the end of the day.
“The older kids are very good role models for the little kids,” she said. “I have been telling parents, ‘You kids are amazing.’ The kids are never ready to go home.”
Summer Camp will end in August, but plenty of Boys & Girls Club activities are in the works for the upcoming school year.
Richardson again stated that the cost of Summer Camp covers Boys & Girls Club membership for the year. For those who did not participate in camp activities, membership will be $20 for the year.
After school camps will include tutoring, mentoring and a range of other activities for children and teens. At this point, the Boys & Girls Club is working to develop a schedule and transportation arrangements. Richardson hopes that area residents will volunteer to help youth, especially former coaches who can work with participants who play sports.
Richardson envisions the Boys & Girls Club as allowing children and youth to learn about what is outside their community while maintaining their culture and their strong ties to their community. Ultimately, she hopes that the Boys & Girls Club can partner with local businesses, colleges and trade schools to help participants explore the opportunities available to them.
For Richardson, the Boys & Girls Club is simply “all about the kids.”
“This is the best piece that we can offer for the community,” she said. “We want to create a safe space and build a rapport with the kids. We want to bridge the gap between kids, parents and schools.”
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Haliwa-Saponi in Indian Country, to register for Summer Camp or to volunteer, email dsrichardson@haliwa-saponi.org.
