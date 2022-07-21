The Warrenton Police Department is warning the public about a scam regarding sales of law enforcement shirts.
According to information from the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, residents of several North Carolina communities have notified their police departments about receiving text messages asking the recipient to click on a link to receive $10 off a shirt supporting their local police department. Recipients are then asked to fill in their bank account/credit card information to receive the T-shirt.
The NC Association of Chiefs of Police and Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane described this as a scam. Lane indicated that Warrenton Police Department does not sell shirts. The Association of Chiefs of Police indicated that none of the police department are selling shirts, nor do proceeds come back to the law enforcement agencies.
