Students at Vaughan and Warren County High School are returning to in-person learning this week after COVID-19-related staffing shortages forced the two schools to move to remote learning for several days.
Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief communication and engagement officer, made the announcement in a news release late last Wednesday. She indicated that families at Vaughan and WCHS were notified of the change on Aug. 31.
WCHS, which began remote learning on Sept. 1, is scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Sept. 9. Vaughan began remote learning on Sept. 2 and was slated to resume in-person instruction today (Wednesday).
In the news release, Lawing stated that the temporary move to remote learning did not impact athletics and other extracurricular activities. While Vaughan and WCHS students were learning from home, curbside meal distribution was provided. Lawing noted that during the time of remote learning, staff members at Vaughan and WCHS continued to work in person.
A letter sent to Vaughan and WCHS families indicates that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Warren County, as it has in many communities around the state, nation and world.
“Planning for this year, we hoped we wouldn’t be forced to move classes online,” the letter states. “However, Warren County is suffering a high rate of community spread of the Delta variant, which is even more contagious and dangerous than the original COVID-19 virus.”
The letter further states that Warren County Schools is taking precautions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but those step alone cannot prevent the spread of the virus.
“…We require everyone in our schools to wear face masks, to spread out as much as possible, and to wash their hands frequently throughout the day,” the letter states. “But federal, state and local health experts tell us that’s not enough.”
According to the letter, 16 students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 27, and nearly 130 students and 13 staff members were under quarantine due to exposure to someone with COVID-19.
“By Monday afternoon (Aug. 30), even more students and staff had tested positive or (were) required to quarantine, mostly from exposures in the community over the weekend,” the letter states. “That leaves us with not enough employees to adequately and safely supervise all of our students, which is why we’re forced to move these two schools to online-only classes.”
The Warren County school system is urging everyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated. The letter to parents indicates that the NC Department of Health and Human Services “says that getting everyone vaccinated is the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.” The letter adds that the more Warren County residents who receive the vaccine, the more likely that classes will remain in-person for the full school year.
“Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” the letter further states. “That makes it even more important for everyone 12 and older to get the shot to help protect younger children and people with compromised immune systems.”
Warren County Schools urges the public to follow these guidelines, in addition to being vaccinated, to keep others safe from COVID-19:
• Stay home if you are told to quarantine
• Be tested if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19
• Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth
• Observe social distancing
• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton urges the public to think about how serious the Delta variant is.
“I urge everyone in Warren County who is eligible to get vaccinated to help protect our students, since they’re too young to get the shot,” he states in the news release. “We also need everyone in our community to follow basic safety measures, whether you’re in a school or out in the community. Please wear a mask, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands often. Slowing and preventing the spread of this dangerous virus is our best chance to keep students in school in person.”
