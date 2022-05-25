Afton resident and Vietnam veteran Macey Paynter will be the grand marshal for the Wise Independence Day Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4.
The Independence Day Parade and Festival has become an annual tradition which honors the service and sacrifice of local veterans.
When he learned that he was selected as this year’s grand marshal, Paynter reflected more on the service of all veterans, especially his unit in the Navy Seabees.
“I am very humbled and honored,” he said. “I am glad to represent the Seabees.”
Paynter, the son of the late Thurman and Bessie Paynter, graduated from John Graham High School in Warrenton in 1964.
Growing up on the family farm, he watched his father do a lot of welding work, especially in building tobacco trailers. With his father’s instruction, Paynter became a skilled welder himself. High school courses in the construction-related trades allowed him to hone his skills further.
After high school, Paynter attended Chowan College and then Wilson Tech, where he earned a diploma in welding and took additional courses to increase his skills in related trades.
Paynter completed high school and college at the time of the Vietnam War. Like other young men, he knew that he would be drafted. One of Paynter’s instructors at Wilson Tech encouraged him to join the Navy’s construction battalion, or CB. The battalion was known as the Seabees, in a reference to worker bees, for its focus on building runways, barracks, hospitals or whatever else was needed to help the military.
Paynter enlisted in the Seabees in 1966 and was stationed in Rhode Island before heading to Vienam, where he was stationed at a base on the South China Sea in an active combat zone. Some 20,000 soldiers were stationed there.
Paynter’s unit was primarily responsible for maintaining a 10,000-foot concrete runway.
“Our main objective was to keep the Marine Corps fight jets flying,” he said.
The unit also built a 400-bed hospital, generators, housing, a church, aircraft hangars, garages, roads, bridges, power lines and more.
“We built everything it takes for a city,” Paynter said.
Every Seabee unit also adopted an orphanage and completed need construction work there, along with planting seeds for the orphanage and villages.
Paynter and his unit also built an 8,000-set amphitheater for a Bob Hope performance. However, he was unable to see the famous entertainer.
Paynter was stationed at the same base during his Vietnam tour. He and the other Seabees worked in close partnership with the Marine Corps.
The unit faced the dangers of serving in a combat zone and also from the climate. On July 4, 1967, the temperature was 105 degrees in the shade, and between 135 and 140 degrees in the sun.
Paynter was selected among a small group of men to serve as security to keep control on an inventory of goods sent back to the United States. After returning, he served as a drill instructor in Rhode Island. Paynter left the Navy in July 1968.
After returning to North Carolina, he taught welding at Wilson Tech and Vance Tech before opening a welding shop.
Paynter and his wife, Vivian, have three adult children, Rann, Sarah and Wendy, and four grandchildren.
He remains close friends with a number of the men from his Seabee unit. He attends battalion reunion. Paynter also visits friends in other states, and friends have visited him in Afton. He feels grateful for opportunities to visit Vietnam memorials, like the one in Jacksonville.
As Paynter reflects on serving as the grand marshal for the upcoming Independence Day Parade, he again turns his attention away from himself to other veterans and their families.
“I’m thankful for veterans and their families who support them,” he said.
The Wise Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4 and follow a route down U.S. 1 to Wise Baptist Church, where the Independence Day Festival will follow. The parade and festival will recognize veterans for their service to the country.
