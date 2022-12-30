Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc. CEO, Dr. Abdul Sm Rasheed was conferred an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, on Saturday, Dec. 10, during the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony.
