The Norlina Town Board meeting which was scheduled for tonight has been postponed and will be rescheduled. The board will resume meeting virtually due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans for two Warrenton apartment projects move forward
- Former Warren County High School siblings receive degrees
- Glen Raven finds temporary office home on Norlina’s Hyco Street
- Friends Two reflects longtime friendship, love of crafting
- 157th Emancipation Proclamation Observance planned for Jan. 1
- State budget includes salary increase, bonuses for educational personnel
- Laurie Kay Braine
- REALTOR "Rookie" of the Year named
- REALTOR of the Year named
- Free COVID-19 testing offered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.