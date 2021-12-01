Clinton Ladejuan (Aldejuan) Bender, 32, of Warrenton, entered guilty pleas in Warren County Superior Court in November to misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct in connection with a March 2018 assault on two Norlina Police officers trying to take him into custody.
According to a Norlina Police Department report, Bender was arrested on March 20, 2018, after being stopped as he traveled on U.S. Highway 158 toward U.S. 1 in Norlina. The officer reported he had been conducting surveillance on Bender for contraband, knew that his license was revoked and saw that his license plate light violated state law.
The police report indicated that the officer could smell marijuana as he approached Bender’s vehicle. The officer reported that Bender became “extremely angry” when he asked Bender to step out of the vehicle and became more aggravated once out of the car.
According to court documents filed in the case, Bender was accused of striking the officer in the face while he was trying to put Bender in handcuffs and pulling away, refusing to put his hands behind his back. Bender was also accused of assaulting a second Norlina police officer, who went to an urgent care facility to receive treatment for a large knot under his right eye.
Seized from Bender’s vehicle at the time of arrest were .10 gram of marijuana, two rolled marijuana cigars and metallic knuckles.
After entering the guilty pleas before Judge Brian Wilks, Bender was sentenced to five days in the Warren County Detention Center with credit for time served. Bender was ordered to pay court costs.
The following charges were voluntarily dismissed: misdemeanor assault on a government official/employee, driving while license revoked-not impaired revocation, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Other cases
Additional pleas that were accepted or judgments handed down during the Nov. 15 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court were as follows:
• Lamarius Adams, plea of guilty to misdemeanor larceny; sentenced to 30 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $1,000 restitution; ordered not to return to Food Lion in Norlina; probation transferred to Halifax County and may be transferred to unsupervised when restitution is paid.
• Dillon C. Bassett, plea of guilty to felony breaking and/or entering, felony obtain property by false pretense and felony larceny; sentenced to five to 15 months in the Department of Adult Correction, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay restitution together with or separately from the co-defendant; court costs and $300 attorney fee to be civil judgments; ordered to have no contact with the victims or go upon the victims’ property; does not have to pay probation supervision fee as long as in compliance; additional count of felony larceny, and charges of felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony conspire to break and enter a building to commit felony larceny, a drug charge, communicating threats, resisting an officer and a hunting regulations violation voluntarily dismissed.
• Gregory Charles Bassett, pleas of guilty to felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny; sentenced to 16-29 months in the DAC; court costs, restitution and attorney fee to be civil judgments; recommend substance abuse treatment; recommend work release after substance abuse treatment; pleas of guilty to felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor larceny; sentenced to 16-29 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence; plea of guilty to two counts of felony breaking and entering; sentenced to 16-29 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence; two counts of felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and charges of felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony conspire to break and enter a building to commit felony larceny, felony habitual felon, first-degree trespass enter/remain, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance voluntarily dismissed.
• Shykiem Jayshan Forney, charges of misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and two counts of felony trafficking-opium or heroin voluntarily dismissed.
• Jerry Leon Branch, plea of no contest to misdemeanor sexual battery; sentenced to 150 days in the state’s misdemeanant confinement program, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $100 fine; ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s mother; ordered to undergo a sex abuse assessment and to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
• Otis Bullock, charge of felony indecent liberties with a child voluntarily dismissed.
• Nathan Daniel, plea of guilty to felony assault physically injuring emergency personnel; sentenced to four to 14 months in the DAC, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and undergo a substance abuse assessment; $300 attorney fee to be civil judgment; charges of felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor injury to personal property voluntarily dismissed.
• Stanley Ray Newell, charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female voluntarily dismissed.
• Marie Dee Cox, driving while impaired charge voluntarily dismissed.
