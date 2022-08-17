Ray Harris and Willie Fuller operate The Deck Entertainment Complex on US 1 north in the Ridgeway-Manson area with one primary mission — making all people feel welcome, no matter their age, racial or ethnic background, or walk of life. They just want to provide a facility where people can hold special events or just relax with a book.
While Harris and Fuller are not originally from Warren County, they moved here when they married local women. Harris, an Oxford native and husband of the former Maggie King, has lived in Warren County for around 10 years. Fuller moved from Vance County to Warren County more than 30 years ago after marrying the former Patrina Green.
Together, the duo operated The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Satterwhite Point from 2000-2007.
In April of this year, they joined forces once again to open The Deck Entertainment Complex.
“I’ve always had a vision of having an outdoor entertainment complex,” Harris said.
He visited outdoor entertainment facilities in other locations to see what people enjoyed and develop ideas of how to utilize the U.S. 1 property, which offered both indoor space and an spacious outdoor area.
Harris and Fuller transformed the existing building into a larger entertainment space by adding a multi-level deck, which leads to an outdoor space designed for special events and musical performances. This area includes a small stage and picnic area for more intimate gatherings, and a larger stage in front of grounds that can accommodate larger events and musical performances.
Harris and Fuller operate The Deck as a versatile space able to shift easily from the traditional bar experience for adults to an entertainment space for family reunions, weddings, conferences, class reunions and more.
From 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursdays through Sundays, The Deck offers both indoor and outdoor bar space, food truck specializing in chicken wings, pork chops, French fries, fish, tacos and subs, and a DJ. Live entertainment will be announced. At all other times, the bar is closed.
As an entertainment space, The Deck welcomes the whole family. Harris and Fuller are planning special events, such as Alive After Five this Friday and an RV Tent Movie Camp Out in September, that are geared for people of all ages, including children.
Both the indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces are available for rent and welcome people of all ages for special occasions such as weddings, receptions, anniversaries, birthday parties (including children’s birthday parties), graduations, family reunions, class reunions, pastoral anniversaries and more.
The indoor space is equipped to handle two events at the same time, with barn doors providing separation between rooms. The space can also accommodate meetings, staff development functions and conferences.
To reserve space at The Deck for a special event or meeting, Harris and Fuller prefer notification a month in advance. Interested clients may call at any time, however. Requests can be accommodated if the event date is open. Harris and Fuller can provide information about caterers and decorators, and also help them determine which space would be best for their event.
The outdoor space at The Deck isn’t just for groups having special events. If someone wants to enjoy lunch, read a book or take time to relax in an outdoor setting, Harris and Fuller welcome them to utilize the outdoor deck area. Interested persons should walk through the gates in the parking lot area to reach the deck.
In the future, the business partners want to add a picnic shelter with tables and chairs.
In the meantime, Harris and Fuller want the community to stop by and experience a setting they believe is ideal for fun and entertainment.
“We have a great time here because this is an environment where we want anyone to stop by and feel comfortable and safe,” Harris said.
The Deck Entertainment Complex is located at 927 US Hwy. 1 north, Norlina, in the Ridgeway-Manson area. For more information, call 919-892-4312 or visit the Facebook page, or go to thedeckentertainmentcomplex.com.
