HEATHER LAWING/Warren County Schools

Lt. Col. Theodore Paige, at lectern, describes the transition of the Warren County High School Air Force JROTC to a Space Force JROTC. Pictured at back are, from the left, Cadet Bailey Dameon, Cadet Johnathan Boothe, Cadet Trevor Ainsworth, Cadet Payton Steffens and Cadet/Captain Commander Tatiana Flores.