Warren County High School’s Air Force JROTC unit will soon make history. The local program is among just 10 JROTC units across the country that have been selected to become the first Space Force JROTC units.
Lt. Col. Theodore Paige discussed this distinction during the Warren County Board of Education’s Oct. 26 regular meeting.
The Space Force was created as an independent military branch within the Department of the Air Force as part of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
Paige described the WCHS JROTC’s selection among the first Space Force JROTC as a great honor, noting that there are more than 900 JROTC units around the world.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton described the selection as a “proud and historical moment.”
A 10 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 9 will mark the local unit’s deactivation as an Air Force JROTC unit and activation as a Space Force JROTC unit. The ceremony will be held at the Warren County High School gymnasium, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Members of the general public are invited to attend. However, they are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Families may sit together.
Among the officials expected to participate in the ceremony are Col. Johnny R. McGonigal, director, Air Force JROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.; CMSgt. James P. Seballes, senior enlisted leader, Space Training and Readiness Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.; and Col. Elvert L. Gardner, U.S. Space Force Service chairman.
The Warren County High School Air Force JROTC program began in 2006. Paige said that the transition to a Space Force JROTC will continue to provide the same academic and leadership opportunities, as well as core values, that cadets have experienced through the Air Force JROTC program. There will be a focus on aerospace science, cybersecurity, leadership skills and physical fitness with a Space Force infrastructure and chain of command. Paige said that the curriculum is geared toward a modern-day approach to technology and emerging fields such as cybersecurity.
However, he emphasized that Space Force JROTC, like Air Force JROTC, carries no military service obligation.
Paige said that the program helps youth build the traits that will prepare them for adult life.
“It builds discipline, leadership and character,” he said. “I believe these are important for any young person.”
