Warren County and Granville County Cooperative Extension will host an equine workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the Granville County Livestock Arena, 4200 Cannady Mill Rd., Oxford.
The workshop will revolve around horses’ diets and what they need as feed sources to be as healthy as possible. Topics of discussion will include Understanding Hay Analyses, Feeding Various Classes of Horses and Understanding Supplements.
Registration is required by May 1. Register by going to eventbrite.com and searching “What Does Your Horse Really Need” or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-does-your-horse-really-need-tickets-292592440867.
