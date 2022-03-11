Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.