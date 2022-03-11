Tuesday, March 15, is the deadline to register for the free CPR & First Aid Workshop which will be held on Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
The workshop, which will be held by the LKG Community Task Force, is intended to prepare citizens to react in a crisis until 911 services arrive. There is no testing, or certification.
CPR training covers adult, child and infant, use of an AED, and basic first aid for a variety of common incidents (snake bites, broken bones, burns and others).
Fifty seats are available. To register, contact Peggy at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
