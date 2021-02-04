As we enter 2021’s African American Heritage Month, perhaps better known as Negro History Month (and before that just Negro History Week), I cannot help thinking of growing up on The Hill in the town of Warrenton. The Hill encompassed West Franklin Street from Main Street to what is now Holland Bland Road. It also included the streets of Dameron and Hayley. These were the boundaries for children who grew up on The Hill.
When we were old enough to safely cross the street alone, we had access to the Warren County Colored Library located in the Warren County Community Center. Many of us, adults and children alike, frequented this facility on a regular basis. Whether the adults were attending the county-wide meetings of the Warren County Congress of Colored Parents and Teachers, or women were meeting in the basement for Home Demonstration Club training activities, or children were attending 4-H Club meetings, we participated in extensive educational activities there. As a youth on The Hill, I looked forward to the weekends when we attended dances and had social activities upstairs in the large conference room.
All Saints Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Front and West Franklin Streets, is another standout in my mind. I shall always remember the Friday night dances held in the basement of the church. These dances were sponsored by the Young People’s Service League. Chaperones were always Esther Jerome Ransom and Elizabeth Hudgins. I believe my generation even got the closing time extended to 10 p.m.
I would also like to impart that education was an important element on The Hill. John Russell Hawkins High School was also located in this neighborhood. This was Warren County’s second high school built for African American students. The junior high school and high school were housed on the site of what is now the Warren County Senior Center. The elementary school building which housed grades one through six later became Harris-Turner Funeral Home. John Freeman Harris, owner/mortician grew up two houses east of this site and early in his childhood insisted that this would be his career goal.
Across the street from the Harris home was that of the Haley-Haywoods. Both sisters, Mamie Hayley Mason and Louise Hayley Haywood, were elementary school teachers. Both were accomplished pianists and often gave the community extensive recitals during the summer months. Everyone listened because windows were raised throughout the neighborhood. Mrs. Haywood and her husband, Dr. Thomas W. Haywood, not only nurtured their children, but included neighborhood children as well. Portia Harris Hawes remembers a trip she took with them as a teen to see The Lost Colony at Nags Head. I can even remember traveling with them to Virgina State College (now University) in Petersburg, Va. to attend Charles Grady’s senior piano and trumpet recital. The Haywood children were also quite studious: Jonsie Haywood McDougle became a teacher; Dr. L. Julian Haywood, a pioneering cardiologist and researcher; Thomas Haywood, an architect; Charles Haywood, a social worker; Paul Haywood, stockbroker; and Gene, a most wonderful and genuine “free-spirit.”
Even though many of our parents worked outside of their homes, there were enough adults at home to see and know what children were doing during the day – before and after school, and even on weekends. As children, most of us were comfortable going in and out of homes from Front Street to Holland Bland Road and points in between. Two favorite stops for children were the homes of Nunie Stainback Adams, a renowned Warrenton caterer, and Mrs. Maude Alston, mother of Priscilla Alston Dunson (who is now 100 years old). These ladies could, cook so we knew that children were welcome and could sometimes get hot rolls or pastries. There were three convenience stores in the neighborhood: one owned by Absilla Newsome next door to the high school; one owned by Horace Davis on Hayley Street and one managed by a Mr. Burroughs, who had relocated to Warrenton from Greensboro. This store was on the first floor of the building that was owned by Stone Square Lodge, No. 10, Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons. Lodge meetings were held upstairs. Prior to the site housing a store, it was Green’s Funeral Home, operated by Otis M. Green and his brother, Norwood Green, the embalmer and taxicab driver. Mr. and Mrs. Walter Thornton had a full-service grocery store in the Professional Building located at Front and West Franklin Streets.
On The Hill can be found a number of firsts for Warren County: homes of the first African American doctor, Dr. Thomas W. Haywood; and first African American dentist, Dr. Parry Jones. Theaoseus T. Clayton, Sr., the first African American attorney’s, home and office were located on West Franklin Street. His wife, the Honorable Eva M. Clayton, Warren County commissioner, NC assistant secretary of Natural Resources, US Congresswoman for NC’s First District, and assistant director-general and special adviser to the director-general with ambassadorial status with the Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome, Italy, also resided on The Hill.
What about the persons who grew up with me? What impact did The Hill have on us? Yes, we all knew what it meant to study and become all that we possibly could be. Some of us entered the workforce immediately after high school; others entered the military, while others went to junior colleges or four-year institutions. The goal was to achieve and be successful no matter what path we took. Just to name a few of The Hill’s success stories: Julius Thornton and Richard Harris, Jr., automobile mechanics; Bravid Harris, physicist; Charles Harris, Jr., restaurateur; Hilda Harris, Metropolitan Opera mezzo soprano; Dr. Lyman Beecher Henderson, Jr., dentist; Robert Jefferies, Bettye B. Harris Waldron, Portia Harris Hawes, Melba Johnson King, Laurancene Scales Murphy, Jennie A. Johnson Franklin, Delores McGrier Rose and Joyce Bland Hinton, educators; M. Tracey Thornton McCoy and Walter Thornton, biologists; Clark E. Scales, scientist; Candace Davis and Angie C. Bland, practical nurses; Mildred Thornton Whaley, Elizabeth Hudgins and Ella C. Dunson, secretaries; Ben Jene Jefferies, clothier; James “Jimmy” Dunson, train engineer; Don Dunson, train conductor; Weldena Williman Crank, social worker; and Horace Webb, politician.
None of this would have been possible for my generation if it had not been for those in this neighborhood who came before us. There were the educators: Lula Jenkins Sailsman, Bettie Hyman Jenkins, Lyman Beecher, Sr. and Chestine M. Henderson, Matthew A. and Ada S. Johnson, Mildred Harris Pearson; the Rev. L.E. and Lavine E. McGrier, McCarroll and Annie M. Alston, Irene C. Scales, Laura Brown, Cornelia W. McGrier, Birdie Green Plummer, Bettie Newsome and Christine Newsome Arrington. We were also supported by other adults in the neighborhood such as an automobile garage owner and dealer, Richard Harris, Sr., and his wife, Portia J. Harris, a seamstress.; an electrician, Edward Hendrick; brick masons, Julius Davis and Joseph Richardson; Seaboard Air Line Railway employees, Cephas Dunson, chef; and Laurance Scales, US Postal Service; and Walter and Claudia Thornton, grocers.
Even though Marcus McGrier was employed by Warren County Schools in Buildings and Grounds, he was the neighborhood plumber. Edward Harris drove a taxicab and his wife, Lucy W. Harris, was a beautician. Harvey Brown was a tinner, and his wife, Annie Brown, and their daughter, Marie B. Swinney, kept their houses so clean that you could eat from their floors. Oscar Swinney was the custodian at the Warren County Courthouse. Mary Alston, the Reavis and Davis adult family members always had their eyes on us. C.S. Wynn, then retired as Warren County’s Farm Agent for Negro farmers and his wife, Princess Fitzgerald Wynn, were kind enough to drive me to Raleigh’s Cameron Village for weekly organ lessons.
It took all of these people (as well as many others) to raise/rear the village children. We may not have been the best children, but we certainly weren’t the worst. We respected our parents and the adults in our neighborhood. For the most part, we listened and observed what was going on around us. We were attentive to newspapers and information received from radio and television. We strove to do our best.
As we enter African American Heritage Month, it is more than fitting to honor all of the named and unnamed African American adults from The Hill. Just honoring those you may have read about in history books is not enough. It was the knowledge, genuine concern, and overall understanding of those persons on The Hill that made the difference in our lives. It mattered not whether they were employed or unemployed, they challenged the youth to do their best. Because of their guidance and leadership, those of us in my generation became who we are today.
