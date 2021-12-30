The 2021-22 state budget approved by the North Carolina General Assembly includes salary increases and bonuses for public school employees who salaries are covered by state funding.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed what the budget will mean for Warren County Schools’ employees during the Warren County Board of Education’s December meeting utilizing information compiled by the State Board of Education/Department of Public Instruction.
According to the State Board/DPI, all teachers and most instructional support staff will be increased by a step on the state salary schedule and will receive a 1.3 percent increase. Psychologists, speech-language pathologists and audiologists will receive a $350 per month state supplement. Counselors will receive a $100 per month state supplement.
Sutton also told the board that $100 million in funding across the state will be dedicated for teacher supplement allotments to school districts in low wealth counties, and that $4.3 million in statewide funding will be allocated for signing bonuses for teachers in small and/or low wealth counties.
The state budget includes the following bonuses for teachers and instructional support staff:
• $300 for school system employees employed on Jan. 1, 2022 whose salaries are funded by the state.
• $1,000 for school system employees employed on Jan. 1, 2022 who completed COVID training.
• All public school employees will receive $1,000. Employees with salaries less than $75,000 will receive an additional $500.
• Performance bonuses for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate Organization, Advanced International Certificate of Education and industry credential will be up to $3,500.
Assistant principals’ salaries would follow the teacher salary schedule plus 19 percent. Principal salary schedules would increase by 2.5 percent.
Principals employed on Jan. 1, 2022 whose salaries are funded by the state would receive a bonus of $1,800.
The 2021-22 state budget also increases the salaries of non-certified personnel (such as administrative assistants, custodians, food service workers and bus drivers) to a minimum of $13 per hour. Sutton said that this includes substitutes. The state will increase the minimum salary to $15 per hour in 2022-23.
Central Office employees will receive a 2.5 percent increase.
