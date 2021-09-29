Members of the public are invited to weigh in on an economic development incentive for a proposed information technology training company and data center during a hearing on Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. The hearing will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Warren County commissioners intend to consider conveying to Project Bridge 9 acres of real property at a fair market value of $6,180 an acre in the Triangle North Warren megasite in the Soul City community in western Warren County. The incentive is performance-based.
Project Bridge’s potential investment is $1 million each in real and personal property for a total taxable amount of $2 million. The project also will create 25 new full-time jobs in Warren County over five years.
Charla Duncan, director of Community and Economic Development and senior assistant to the county manager, said that she has been working with the business owner of the company, being considered in Project Bridge, since August of last year. The company is expanding into Warren County from Greenville, S.C.
She said that the owner was going to look at green energy construction and that the project would have a low emissions impact.
Additional information about the project will be given during the public hearing, Duncan added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.